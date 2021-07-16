Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,100,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068,055 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.02% of PPD worth $533,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in PPD by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PPD during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of PPD by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPD shares. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price target on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Friday, April 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.08.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $46.63.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

