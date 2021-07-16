Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,650,241 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,302,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650,241 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.11% of Insmed worth $384,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSM. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Insmed by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 156,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Insmed by 22.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Insmed by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

INSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.26. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.