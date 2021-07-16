Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,508,488 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,668,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508,488 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $517,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,174 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,090,000 after purchasing an additional 734,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,252,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $295,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 488,029 shares of company stock valued at $32,684,980. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.68. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

