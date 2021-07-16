Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $165.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

PRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. boosted their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $146.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.98. Primerica has a 1-year low of $107.63 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $482,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,841,000 after purchasing an additional 166,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,947,000 after buying an additional 100,932 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,171,000 after acquiring an additional 218,581 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,210,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

