Principle Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.57. The stock had a trading volume of 69,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,491. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.03.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

