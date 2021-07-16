Principle Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,831 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 123.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 261.7% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 49,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36,056 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $599,000. Odey Holdings AG acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,115 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $411.77. 24,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,526. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $414.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.50.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.