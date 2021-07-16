Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 8,507 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.7% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,250,767,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.77. The company had a trading volume of 70,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,257,788. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.05. The firm has a market cap of $196.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

