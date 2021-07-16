Principle Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 5.3% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $45,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,975. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $295.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

