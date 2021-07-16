Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $164.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $176.74. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 22.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

