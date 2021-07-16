Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 15.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 103,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 131.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 68,892 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 285.5% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

In other news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $335,392.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.