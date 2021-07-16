Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 70.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 234,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 96,686 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at about $7,069,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.3% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 184,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 41,834 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.