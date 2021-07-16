Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $352,000 Investment in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SkyWest by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SkyWest by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SkyWest by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SkyWest by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 27,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $41.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -595.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.