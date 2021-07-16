Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,179 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,633,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,008,000 after purchasing an additional 252,591 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 535,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,701,000 after acquiring an additional 56,819 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,596,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,923,000 after acquiring an additional 48,326 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBTX. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.70. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $148.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.