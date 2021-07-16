Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,775 Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,775 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 1,026,397 shares of company stock valued at $32,609,135 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMHC opened at $23.67 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.87.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.