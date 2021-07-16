Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Major Shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L Buys 8,097,166 Shares of Stock

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L bought 8,097,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.02. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Progenity stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. Progenity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Progenity, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PROG. Raymond James downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Progenity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progenity by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 472,247 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progenity by 416.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

