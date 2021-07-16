Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prothena’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRTA. began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.80.

Get Prothena alerts:

PRTA stock opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.14. Prothena has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $67.08.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Prothena will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,217,792. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22,878.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after buying an additional 3,297,931 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth $46,650,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $14,252,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after buying an additional 879,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 876.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after buying an additional 316,420 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.