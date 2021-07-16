Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Provention Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

PRVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.27 on Friday. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $397.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Provention Bio by 6.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 66.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 19.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.