PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,469 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $65,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PTC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of PTC by 18,920.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $141.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.27. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $149.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

