Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,179,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 43.6% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 359,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,289 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 88.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Leslie’s by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,386,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,168,767.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,073,367 shares of company stock valued at $432,329,852.

LESL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

