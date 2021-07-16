Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.22 Million Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of NetScout Systems worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,660,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 184,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 93,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NTCT opened at $29.24 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 116.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

