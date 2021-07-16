Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $913,000 Stock Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Interface were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Interface by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Interface in the 1st quarter worth about $2,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TILE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

