Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 948.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,423 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Belden worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $24,308,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 14.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,708,000 after buying an additional 278,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,060,000 after buying an additional 273,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter worth about $6,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE BDC opened at $47.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.48. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.