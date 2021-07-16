Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $36,136,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the 1st quarter worth about $8,161,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Graham by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Graham by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GHC opened at $648.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.16. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $352.10 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $653.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $712.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

