Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 77,102 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,102 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 35.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2,921.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMHC opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, SVP Michael Dolan sold 53,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $499,272.47. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

