Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 234.8% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS PUMSY opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.50. Puma has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

PUMSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

