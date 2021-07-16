Putnam Investments LLC Has $6.74 Million Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,098,000 after buying an additional 424,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,435,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,482,000.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.06.

Shares of WING opened at $154.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.82. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

