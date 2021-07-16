Putnam Investments LLC Has $8.63 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,985 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vistra worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Vistra by 8.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,065,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,637,000 after buying an additional 906,244 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vistra by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,498 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,385,000 after purchasing an additional 483,993 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,870,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 9.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,380,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after buying an additional 543,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

VST stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.54. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 104,730 shares of company stock worth $1,663,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VST. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

