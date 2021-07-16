Putnam Investments LLC Has $8.86 Million Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,162 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Altice USA worth $8,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Altice USA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,069,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,512,000 after purchasing an additional 853,487 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 76.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after buying an additional 2,923,303 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Altice USA by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,601 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in Altice USA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,891,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 8.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,864,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,729,000 after acquiring an additional 313,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.10. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $108,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,595.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,608,832 shares of company stock valued at $96,576,915 in the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

