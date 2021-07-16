Putnam Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,155 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of GoodRx worth $10,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 527.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $2,848,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $3,945,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,730,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $412,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $781,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and have sold 1,557,892 shares worth $55,499,517. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

