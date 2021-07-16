Putnam Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ManpowerGroup as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAN. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $115.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.35.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

