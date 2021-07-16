Putnam Investments LLC Takes $7.34 Million Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 367,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 1.17% of The Marcus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at $2,658,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Marcus by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,308,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in The Marcus by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 717,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $16.66 on Friday. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.62 million. Research analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

