Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Hits $11.62 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $3.07 million and $1,732.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $11.62 or 0.00036507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00039072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00106068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00146367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,768.78 or 0.99828611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

