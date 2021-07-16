Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Easterly Government Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

DEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.48 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.10. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,054.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $157,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,166,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

