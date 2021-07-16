Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $58.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

