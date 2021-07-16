Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for PepsiCo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PEP. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $155.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $214.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $155.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

