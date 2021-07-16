Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Virtu Financial, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Virtu Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,450,000 after acquiring an additional 962,145 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,325,000 after purchasing an additional 706,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,440,000 after buying an additional 247,045 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,841,000 after buying an additional 1,799,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after buying an additional 878,675 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

