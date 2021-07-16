Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Reduced by KeyCorp

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

NYSE AXTA opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

