Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Discover Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

NYSE:DFS opened at $123.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $47.42 and a 52 week high of $127.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 62.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

