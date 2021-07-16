Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Cut by Piper Sandler

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Home Point Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.67 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HMPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

