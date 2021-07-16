Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

REG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $64.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,093,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,584,000 after purchasing an additional 297,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,749,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,044,000 after buying an additional 58,540 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Regency Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,906,000 after buying an additional 350,555 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 28.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,720,000 after buying an additional 989,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,197.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

