Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Lowered by Analyst

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Thomson Reuters in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.95 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$128.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$128.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.50.

Shares of TRI opened at C$127.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$119.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$91.18 and a 12-month high of C$127.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.36%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

