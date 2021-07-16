Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for WSFS Financial Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $45.20 on Thursday. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $62,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,110 shares of company stock worth $7,231,234. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

