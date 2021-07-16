Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nurix Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.69). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.00) EPS.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,973.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $677,126. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,314,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,036,000 after purchasing an additional 467,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,069 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after acquiring an additional 665,161 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,019,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,771,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,480,000 after acquiring an additional 646,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

