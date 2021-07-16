Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Raised by Analyst (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.59 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

