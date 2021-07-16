Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,881 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 715.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Materialise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $21.00 on Friday. Materialise NV has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $87.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Materialise NV will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

