Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 13D Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 1,223.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 250,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 231,177 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Veoneer in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Veoneer alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

NYSE VNE opened at $20.91 on Friday. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.30 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. On average, analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.