Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $926,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1,346.0% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 165,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 153,942 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $2,657,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,145,000 after purchasing an additional 69,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $6,058,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.85.

PRU stock opened at $100.30 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

