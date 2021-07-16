Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 1,396 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 16.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 3.6% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 12.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $94.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.53 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

In other Globe Life news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $534,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $2,534,160.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,500 shares of company stock worth $21,705,415. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

