QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,143,533 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of QUALCOMM worth $284,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,769,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.96.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $140.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,807. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.51 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $158.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

