Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Down 15% Over Last Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000564 BTC on exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $13.07 million and approximately $474,954.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,125.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,857.93 or 0.05969083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.45 or 0.01411843 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.96 or 0.00388615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00131120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.05 or 0.00617020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.25 or 0.00399171 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.61 or 0.00300740 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,425,008 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

